The second Old Firm derby of the season is fast approaching, and Steven Gerrard’s Rangers, who are now the heavy favourites to win the Scottish Premiership in the betting exchange, will be hoping to extend their lead at the top of the table when the sides clash at Ibrox on January 2nd. The Gers have won their last two outings against Celtic, including a 2-0 victory at Celtic Park back in October, and they will be hoping that they can stop the Hoops’ run of 10 titles in a row, instead lifting the trophy themselves for a 55th time.

Due to the magnitude of the Old Firm rivalry, not many players would dare cross to the opposite side of Glasgow. However, the fierce feud hasn’t stopped everyone from pulling on the famous jerseys of both teams. In fact, since the end of World War II, five players have donned the strips of each side. So, read on as we take a look at the brave individuals.

Alfie Conn Jr – Rangers 1968-1974, Celtic 1977-1979

Alfie Conn Jr, the son of Heart of Midlothian legend Alfie Conn Sr, started his playing career with the Gers, spending six years at Ibrox between 1968 and 1974. Conn made 93 appearances for Rangers, scoring 23 times, and helped them win the European Cup Winners’ Cup and the Scottish Cup, actually scoring in the final against Celtic. However, after three years at Tottenham Hotspur, where he was dubbed ‘The King of White Hart Lane’, Conn returned to Glasgow, signing for Celtic, where he won another Scottish Cup medal – beating Rangers in the final. Conn also played for Hearts and Motherwell.

Mo Johnston – Celtic 1984-1987, Rangers 1989-1991

Striker Mo Johnston had stints at Partick Thistle and Watford before signing for Celtic in 1984, and he had a rather successful three years at Celtic Park. The Scottish international scored 72 goals in 128 matches, and helped the Hoops win the Scottish Cup and the Scottish League title. After signing for French side Nantes in 1987, Johnston returned to Glasgow just one year later, putting pen to paper at Ibrox. The striker scored 46 goals in 100 games at Rangers, helping them win two league titles in a row, before moving on to Everton. He also played for Hearts and Falkirk.

Steven Pressley – Rangers 1990-1994, Celtic 2006-2008

Steven Pressley started his lengthy playing career at Ibrox, making just 34 league appearances in four years at the club. With a Scottish Cup medal under his belt, Pressley joined Coventry City for £600,000, but after just one season returned to Scotland, spending three years at Dundee United and eight years at Hearts. It wasn’t until 2006, 12 years after he left Ibrox, that Pressley signed for Celtic. The centre-back won the Scottish Cup for the third time in his career with the Hoops and, after two seasons at the club, signed for Danish side Randers upon his release from Celtic Park.

Mark Brown – Rangers 1997-2001, Celtic 2007-2010

Mark Brown was a product of Rangers’ youth system but made just five senior appearances for the Ibrox side before moving onto Motherwell in 2001. After just one season at the Well, Brown moved on to Inverness Caledonian Thistle, where he made 170 appearances in five years before joining Celtic in 2007. However, the goalkeeper played second fiddle to Artur Boruc, and made just 13 appearances in his three years at Celtic Park before signing for Hibernian. He also played for Ross County and Dumbarton.

Kenny Miller – Rangers 2000-2001, 2008-2011 and 2014-2018, Celtic 2006-2007

Kenny Miller joined Rangers from Hibs in 2000, putting pen to paper on a five-year deal. However, after netting just eight times in his first season, the striker was loaned to Wolverhampton Wanderers, and after the initial three-month period ended, the English side splashed £3m on the Scot. Miller remained at Wolves for the next five years, but after refusing a new contract at Molineux, the striker signed for Celtic. After a difficult start, Miller scored his first goal for the Hoops against the Gers. However, with just four league goals to his name by the end of the season, Miller departed the club for Derby County.

After one season at Pride Park, and just four goals in 30 outings, Miller re-joined Rangers, and in three seasons won three Scottish Premiership titles, The Scottish Cup and the Scottish League Cup, along with 56 goals in 108 appearances. In January 2011, Miller joined Bursaspor, but it wasn’t the last we saw of him in a Gers jersey. After stints with the Turkish side, Cardiff City and Vancouver Whitecaps, the striker re-joined Rangers in 2014. Miller helped the club regain their place in the Scottish Premiership and scored 49 goals in 155 outings before signing for Livingston.