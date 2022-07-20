A significant number of players who formerly competed in the Scottish Premiership have found success in the English Premier League. Kieran Tierney, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, and John McGinn are just a few of the high-profile footballers who cut their teeth in the Scottish Premiership during the past decade before finding success in England.

It is without a shadow of a doubt that Scotland has some bright and talented footballers, therefore, within this article, we will be looking at two youngsters that have played superbly to a consistent level and will most likely make the Scotland National football squad in the near future. If you would like to support any Scottish football players, you can do so if you click here. Within this online platform, you have the possible chance of winning money, you also have enabled the option to play a wide range of traditional games for a chance to profit some more.

Josh Doig

After an outstanding performance in his first season with Hibernian, Josh Doig was recognized as the best young player in Scotland by the Scottish Football Writers’ Association in the previous year. At the age of just 18, he supplanted club great Lewis Stevenson as the left defender for the Hibernian side.

Doig appears to be the next left-back in the production line for Scotland, which has a history of generating high-quality left-backs in recent years, and it is possible that he will go on to play at the highest level in the years to come if this trend continues.

Doig’s name has been brought up in conversation with a number of clubs during the transfer windows, clubs such as Rangers, Celtic, Leicester City, Manchester City, and Leeds United have been keeping an eye on the youngster.

It is no easy achievement for a teenager to play for what was ranked as the third-best team in the county based on the standings from the previous season, and I personally hope that he remains with the club and continues his progress with Hibernian because when a youngster goes to a massive club, they rarely get game time and that destroys a player’s confidence.

Nathan Patterson

Nathan Patterson plays right back, a position that has been a source of contention for the Scotland national team for a number of years, the defender has done superbly in this position and as a result of that, he received a nomination for the young player of the year award.

Patterson has received consistent acclaim from Steven Gerrard, who once referred to him as the best full-back in form in Scotland. Patterson has a significant obstacle in the form of Rangers captain James Tavernier, who also plays right back. However, as Josh Doig has demonstrated, it is not hard to dislodge an experienced first-team player if you can prove your ability.