Online gambling is a popular pastime among football players and officials. However, it has also become a point of contention among the public, as many believe online gambling is a gateway to more severe problems such as drug abuse and suicide. Due to their demanding game schedule, most prefer to play casino games at wish casinos in order to try and relax a little and take their mind away from the demands of their schedules.

To better understand the level of gambling representation in Scottish football, Gamble Aware has launched a survey on gambling in Scottish football.

According to the survey results, 47% of the respondents believe that football clubs and players should do more to support campaigns that raise awareness of the risks of gambling and help gamblers think about their betting. Moreover, they feel that young sports fans, whether they know it or not, often emulate the actions of their favorite athletes.

70% of fans believe clubs and players are not doing enough to educate fans about safe betting activity among their supporters. Given the high level of gambling promotion within Scottish football, clubs should be doing more to help promote a safer gambling experience for their fans.

More than half of the Scottish football supporters were concerned about the increased level of involvement of gambling companies in Scottish football compared to last year. In their opinion, clubs and football authorities should be encouraged to look elsewhere for innovative partnerships with less risk and can deliver better long-term sponsorship. Similarly, more than 80% of fans agree that there is too much gambling sponsorship in Scottish football. This indicates that the reliance on gambling companies within Scottish football needs to change.

Furthermore, A majority of Scottish football fans (67%) have responded that they have at some point placed a bet on the game. This is a high percentage of fans who participate in gambling, so measures should be implemented to prevent irresponsible gambling and support those struggling to stop it. According to fans, clubs are also responsible for offering support and prevention methods to minimize the risk to their supporters.

Additionally, the survey results reveal that most users do not take steps to avoid impulsive betting, and only 22% set a personal limit. The results suggest that although preventive measures are available, most users fail to use them. This indicates that gambling companies and the government should increase efforts to create more awareness regarding safer betting to ensure responsible gambling.

Conclusion

Gambling is a massive football industry and will continue to grow with the increasing popularity of online betting and fantasy sports leagues. With this growth comes new challenges for the sport and its stakeholders. It has long been a part of Scottish football for quite some time. However, the increase in gambling advertising and promotion within the game has become a concern for fans. Most football fans believe that clubs and players should do more to address the issues associated with gambling irresponsibly. Fans are beginning to realize that the Scottish game needs to look beyond gambling companies for sponsorship revenue and promote other industries in partnership with clubs, leagues, and competitions.