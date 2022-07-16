According to reports, Cristiano Ronaldo is considering leaving Manchester United during the summer transfer window since he is unclear about his position under Erik ten Hag.

In 38 appearances for the Red Devils during the 2021–22 season, the Portugal international notched 24 goals and three assists, including 18 Premier League goals. Ronaldo still has a year left on his Old Trafford deal with an option for another, but there have been fresh rumors about his future.

In his first press conference as Man United manager, Ten Hag appeared to reveal that the 37-year-old was a part of his plans for the upcoming campaign.

The news about a possible exit has been huge to Man United fans all over the world. There have been some that have looked to place bets on his possible exit, with fans betting on odds against it from happening. According to the top gambling platforms listed at casinoszonder.com, betting odds indicate that he has a better chance of staying than departing this summer.

However, if Ronaldo does decide to leave, one possible option has already been ruled out as Oliver Kahn, CEO of Bayern Munich, said a deal for the 37-year-old legend would not “fit with our concept” and that the German club had no plans to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United this summer.

Still, a number of top leagues are willing to go out of their budget to secure the critical player. We’ve covered the top 5 possible destinations for the Icon. Let’s take a look…

PSG

This summer, Paris Saint-Germain may want to add another attacker as Neymar gets closer to leaving the French club. Ronaldo has been linked to a move to the team in the past, and if he were to join them at Parc de Princes, he would line up next to Lionel Messi for the first time in his career.

Chelsea

The return of Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan on a season-long loan has allowed the Blues to strengthen their striker options. Ronaldo has been mentioned as an eager player to play Champions League games, and Chelsea can ensure that since they finished third last season.

Roma

Ronaldo may decide to join Roma even though they will be competing in the Europa League because of the possibility of working with Jose Mourinho again after their successful time at Real Madrid. There have been rumors that Mourinho would welcome the seasoned legend to the Stadio Olimpico, but money may be a barrier to making this happen.

Real Madrid

Ronaldo, who previously spent nine successful years at Real Madrid, might join Los Blancos again after they were unsuccessful in their chase of Kylian Mbappe previously in the transfer season. Karim Benzema is the only other seasoned forward on the team, but if they want to win additional championships, they may need another option.

Final Words

Ronaldo needs to find a team that will pay for his signing and United must find and recruit a replacement while also trying to add the reinforcements that Ten Hag’s side so sorely needs.