Premier League week 11

Tottenham Hotspur controls the North London derby with a 2-0 victory over Arsenal. Both goals were from Son and Kane, arguably the best duo in Europe right now. Son scored his 10th goal in 11 games so far this season.

Fans were allowed back to the stadium for the first time since March of this year. A total of 2,000 fans cheered for Tottenham to victory.

The Spurs co-lead the league alongside Liverpool with 24 points in the first 11 fixtures. Both teams with the same record of 7-1-3 with a better goal differential for Mourinho’s side.

Mourinho on the win and his team:

“We had even 2,000 fans enjoying it and pushing us in the way it was possible for them to do. So, good. We are top of the league for one more week, which is good fun. When we needed to have the ball, we had it. When we needed to be aggressive in transitions, we were. When we needed two world-class strikes to score amazing goals, they did.”

Arsenal comes out empty

During the North London derby, the Spurs’ forwards Son and Kane did the damage in the first 45 minutes of the game. Arsenal has the ball for most of the game but did not do much with it. Arteta and his squad are falling in the standings to an alarming 15th place. The Gunners have 6 out of their 11 first games and only grabbed 13 points and a negative goal differential of -4.

On the bright side Arsenal reigns in Europe with a perfect record in the Europa League group stage with 5 wins in 5 games and 15 points.

Arteta comments on the team’s current slide:

“Obviously we know what the derby means to all of us, including our fans. We had a great opportunity to put some momentum in.



“I think the performance overall shows the character that this team has at the moment, the personality that we showed, the way we’ve played, all the situations that we generated. But as well, who we are at the moment – we concede two shots on target and we lost the game.



“I think we had 53 crosses into the box. It’s an incredible number. The situations that we generated were very clear. It was missing that final link, that final touch, that one v one with Auba, that header – I have a lot in my memory. At the end, in the opponents’ box we are not ruthless enough when we had the chances and then we conceded two goals.”