Premier League clubs have played 10 games out of the 38-game-long season. We look at what stands out as the League comes to a break in about 4 weeks to prepare for the World Cup.

1. Arsenal

The Gunners have won 8 out of their first 9 games. Notably, they notched a victory against rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool. The Gunners are poised to return to the Champions League next year. Their last campaign was 6 years ago when they lost in the Round of 16 in 2017…

Coach Arteta on beating Liverpool 3-2:

“We showed real desire, composure, quality and courage to play and win the game the way we won it. Physically what we have done, and what the players have produced individually was phenomenal. There’s not another way. Against Liverpool you have to match or be better than them at that. “It’s great, honesty thank you so much to everybody. The way they generate that energy, that togetherness with the team. They are living the game with us. Some days to watch the game and sometimes to live the game with us. They are in every ball, in every action and it’s just magnificent.”

2. Manchester City

Erling Haaland is a phenomenon and we all know it. He was fantastic with Dortmund and his move to Manchester City put him in the forefront, notching goal after goal. Early season comparisons with Nuñez are gone so much the talent from Haaland is superior. His adaption has been fast and steady. He has tallied 20 goals in his first 12 games with Man City, including a hat-trick of hat-tricks!!

3. Tottenham

The Spurs are in third place with Harry Kane and Son doing their thing. They are probably the best duo in the Premier League. They will certainly contend for the top 3 in the League this season hoping to regain Champions League football next year.

4. Chelsea

The Blues made quite some investments over the summer and are somewhat in the midst of the semi-disappointing start. Still, they won 4 out last 5 with a strong defense. Aubameyang is still trying to adjust to his new teammates.

5. Manchester United

The Mancunians have spent a lot of money to bring Antony from Ajax Amsterdam and are trying to build a strong team. Their start was terrible losing their first two games. Cristiano Ronaldo is not on the bench and struggles to find his fitness at 38 years old. Then United got truncated at City 6-3 [was 6-1 up to the 87th minute]. Still, they managed to win 5 out 8 including a win against Arsenal and Everton.

….. 10 Liverpool

Liverpool is in disarray. With just two wins in 8 games and 4 draws, the great Liverpool is no longer. Van Dijk seems slow and unfit and Salah is just invisible. Where is Mo Salah on the pitch? Just 2 goals scored and a cup full of criticism for the Egyptian who last year was arguably the best player in the world!