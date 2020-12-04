With the season fully underway again after the extended summer break due to the global pandemic caused by Covid-19 which ensured that last year was postponed for most top European leagues and then prevented the start of this seasons. During the summer, there were many rumoured transfers that didn’t quite come off, however the rumours have continued into this season and therefore we’ve created a list of the biggest sagas to look forward to next summer.

[Image: The New York Times]

The first saga that took the football world by storm was when Lionel Messi handed his transfer request into Barcelona by fax and told the club that he no longer wants to play for the club he joined when he was just 13 years old. This was a surprise to many football fans as many of us thought that this day would never come. Messi seemed to be bored of having to be the saviour of the club and after their embarrassing exit out of the Champions League last year, he seemed as if he has had enough. Coming to next season, Messi is now odds on to leave Barcelona and join Manchester City, so this is certainly a saga to watch out for.

Next up would be that of French wonderkid and World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe who is already at a huge club in his hometown Paris St Germain but will potentially looking for onto bigger clubs, especially if the rumours are true that Real Madrid are interested in the 21-year-old. Although Mbappe is already a huge star in the football world, he really does have the potential to go onto be a world beater and a future Balon D’or winner and Real Madrid will certainly be interested in getting his signature.

And finally, what about English star returning from the Bundesliga to his native Premier League in Jadon Sancho. Sancho was heavily rumoured to come back to England and join Manchester United this summer and his price was slashed to as low as 1/7 to join. United will have been frustrated to have no signed him this year with them screaming out for a natural winger this year and will certainly be going back in for him next summer.

[Image: Business Insider]