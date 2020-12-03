Champions League fixture 5

A fantastic Giroud sees Chelsea win the Champions League group. where Chelsea won at Sevilla 4-0. The World Cup champion was scored all four goals for his team and his 5th goal in just 3 UEFA Champions League games.

The win guarantees group’s first place for Lampard and his men in a location that is not easy to win at. But a fantastic Giroud sees Chelsea win the Champions League group.

Super sub

Giroud has now scored 14 goals in European competitions for Chelsea. Usually starting on the bench the Frenchman often capitalized from his minutes on the pitch as low as they can be he always creates danger and his size is an anchorage for his teammates. Giroud is arguably one of the most underrated player who has shown he can score.

Not only he did with Arsenal and Montpellier (Ligue 1) prior to come to Chelsea but also he is the second best goals scorer for France with 44 goals behind Thierry Henry 51 and better than legendary players like Michel Platini, Zinedine Zidane and David Trezeguet to name just a few.

Coach Lampard comments

‘It was an amazing performance, to score four goals at this level, Champions League level, and against a really good opponent.

The individual quality of all of his goals – I know the last one was a penalty – but the team quality of the goals and his individual input were good to see. Four goals, rightly he gets a standing ovation as he comes off the pitch. I’m delighted for him.

He is the ultimate professional and I think he’s done that in his career and I think that’s why with Oli, you see his numbers with France, you see his numbers in the Champions League. He wasn’t always a regular when I got here but as soon as I came in I could feel the positivity of him as a player – how he wants to train, how he wants to affect people whether he starts or not.