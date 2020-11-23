FC Barcelona in crisis

It has been a painful season so far for FC Barcelona and its fans. With the loss at Atlético Madrid 1-0, FC Barcelona is off to one of the worst starts in club’s history, in nearly 30 years. We have to go back to last century in the 90’s to witness such a bad FC Barcelona team.

On one hand it shows the deep trouble the blaugrana are finding themselves now and on the other Lionel Messi’s greatness is not enough to win games. Already last season we saw thew beginning of the bad situation for FC Barcelona and Messi.

Humiliation hard to forget

FC Barcelona got embarrassed by the future Champions League winner Bayern Munich when football resume in August, 8-2 at the quarterfinal stage. This disastrous performance was too much for Messi. The Argentine superstar is set to play his last season with the club that can clearly not win the Champions League this year and probably will not win the league either.

Only 11 points

8 games played and only 11 points won including three losses and an alarming 11th place in LaLiga table. FC Barcelona are already 9 points away from Atlético and 6 points away from Real Madrid.