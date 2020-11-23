Premier League fixture 9

Liverpool dominates Leicester wire to wire for an easy 3-0 win. The Reds lead the Premier League along side Tottenham with 20 points, with a two-point margin over both Chelsea and Leicester.

Unbeaten run at Anfield

The champions are on tear at home, unbeaten in the last 64 games. This was not going to change against Leicester. Klopp’s team had twice as many chances as their opponent and controlled the ball for the most part of the game (56% to 44%). The Reds took an early lead within 20 minutes and doubled with Jota right before half-time.

At the break Liverpool was on top 2-0 and would not look back. A third goal in the last minute of the game, from Firmino, would definitely seal the match and the three points.

Reaction:

Coach Klopp comments on the perfect performance:

“We had to play really good because otherwise you would have no chance and the boys did it from the first second. We controlled the game, we passed the right passes, moved in the right spaces, offered direction, used these offers. So, a lot of things were really, really good. We scored two goals after a set-piece but a lot of good football moments in a really, really good performance.”

On the home setting record:

“It’s absolutely incredible, but it’s all about the boys. It’s really difficult to achieve something like this but when you think about how tight a lot of games were then it doesn’t happen just like this. You have to really dig in for that and the boys did that. I said it a few times before, we really enjoy playing here. It’s our ground, it’s our home, everything feels home – even when the people are not here. It doesn’t feel right but we have to do it and we are happy that we can play.

So, what the boys put out there on the pitch performance-wise is absolutely incredible and it’s the only reason for the number. Obviously it’s pretty tricky and pretty difficult to set records for this incredible club because our fathers or grandfathers, they were obviously pretty good. So having this record now, I’m happy for the players but it doesn’t feel like a big moment, to be honest, because we play on Wednesday and that’s actually my only concern at the moment.”