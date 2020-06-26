Liverpool FC wins first ever Premier League

Liverpool put an end to a 30-year drought by winning the domestic title. The Premier League was founded in 1992. The last time Liverpool has one the championship it was called the Football League First Division. Despite European success with several Champions League title, the Reds were missing this piece of silverware for a long time. This is the 19th domestic title in club’s history.

Start to finish domination

Liverpool’s crown will is well deserved as the Reds walked on the league from the beginning winning their first 8 games and put away the title long before the coronavirus put a hiatus on worldwide sports. The season has been phenomenal boasting the best offense and defense in the Premier League.

One of the best teams in the history

Liverpool’s season is one for the ages and arguably one of the best in the history. The Reds see crowned with still 7 games to be played. Alongside The Invicibles from Arsenal with the likes of Henry, Bergkamp, Pires, Viera to name a few players coached by Arsène Wenger, this Liverpool team is incredible. Coach Klopp has put together a machine. Salah, Sane and Firmino lead a impressive trident in front of the attack. Henderson and Fabinho control the midfield and Van Dijk is a wall in defense.

Reactions from the champions

Coach Klopp:

I am relieved, I am happy, I am proud. I couldn’t be more proud of the boys. How we watched the game tonight together, we knew it could happen, it couldn’t not happen, we didn’t know. We want to play football and we are really happy that we are allowed to play again – then when it happened in that moment, it was a pure explosion. When we counted down the last five seconds of the game, the ref counted down a little bit longer than us so we had to look at two or three more passes! Then it was pure…

I cannot describe it. It was a really, really nice moment. Directly after it, I felt so empty inside – I cannot believe it, I am really not happy with myself in the moment that I feel like I feel, but it’s just a little bit too much in the moment. I will be fine, nobody has to worry. We couldn’t be happier; I couldn’t have dreamed of something like that and I never did before last year, honestly. We were not close enough three years ago, a year ago we were really close… what the boys have done in the last two-and-a-half years, the consistency they show is absolutely incredible and second to none.

Captain Jordan Henderson added:

“Amazing, it’s hard to describe to be honest. But after the final whistle it was just an amazing feeling again, especially to spend it with all the lads and the staff. To finally get over the line is a relief but also an amazing feeling.”

What we’ve done over the past couple of seasons, I’ve felt we’ve deserved to win Champions League, the Super Cup, the Club World Cup and now the Premier League. Now it’s about keeping that going, staying hungry and keeping going and I’ve got no doubt that the players at this football club will want to do that.

CEO Peter Moore went on:

“Many congratulations to the whole first-team squad, manager, players and backroom staff. It’s a phenomenal achievement to win this hugely competitive league by so many points.

The football played this season has been exhilarating and the team fully deserves the plaudits and recognition. Over the past year, we have been crowned European champions, club world champions and today champions of England. A truly incredible achievement.

I am also delighted and eternally grateful to our supporters for their unwavering commitment, season in, season out, and for playing a crucial role in our recent success.”