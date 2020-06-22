LaLiga week 30

Following FC Barcelona tie at Sevilla FC, Real Madrid took advantage of the opportunity with an important 2-1 win at Real Sociedad. All goals were scored in the second half including a controversial goal from Karim Benzema.

The Frenchman appeared to control the ball with the arm but the VAR confirmed it was with the shoulder and validated the second goal for Real Madrid. It makes a huge difference since Sociedad got one goal back in the last 10 minutes of the game.

Benzema on a roll

Karim Benzema has been terrific in the three games Real Madrid have played since LaLiga restart. He scored three goals in the last two games and helped Real Madrid getting three victories in the process. He has now scored 17 goals so far this season, four goals behind leader Lionel Messi. LaLiga is now in a two-way tie with both Real Madrid and FC Barcelona both tied at 65 points.

Reaction from manager Zidane

Coach Zidane comments:

“Its very satisfying. It’s a difficult place to come, a tough opponent, they made it difficult for us. The match wasn’t easy, we held on from the beginning and I think we deserved the win.

I don’t know what else to say. We deserved to win and that doesn’t change the situation. We know, that LaLiga is going to be decided at the end and we have to continue as we have been doing until now, very focused and with a lot of desire.



What annoys me is that at the end we only talk about one thing, the referees. There is a team here, there are games that we have been playing since the beginning of the season and it seems that we are here and we haven’t done anything on the pitch.

We can’t control the controversy and what they are saying. What I can tell you is that we won on the pitch and today we got a deserved win. As for the rest, everyone can say what they want.

It’s a very good win because it’s a difficult place to come, but it doesn’t change anything in what we want to do. There are eight matches left and this will go all the way to the end”.