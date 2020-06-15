La Liga week 28

The Spanish LaLiga started during the week with the Seville derby. Fans were waiting for FC Barcelona and Real Madrid to resume play. Both superpowers did not disappoint and came out with the victory. FC Barcelona traveled to Mallorca and dismantled the team 4-0. Real Madrid did the job at home against Eibar 3-1, for Zidane’s 200th as manager.

Suarez returns

Luis Suarez returned to the pitch when he replaced a very quiet Griezmann just 10 minutes into the second half. The Uruguayan was supposed to miss the rest of the season but will bring now another threat on the Barcelona’s top front. Lionel Messi gets his best accomplice back when it most matters.

The blaugrana will count on him to defend their LaLiga title and to go for a run at the UEFA Champions League (Round of 16 leg 2 against Napoli – TBD).

Zidane 200

Zinedine Zidane oversaw his 200th game as Real Madrid coach in the clash with Eibar. The French coach has won 10 titles with the club, including three consecutive UEFA Champions League trophy and one LaLiga title. He now sits third on the all-time list of matches managed as Real Madrid coach.

He commented on the win in the press zone:

“We know the situation, it’s a bit weird for everyone and the players have to adapt to it. I think this is also going to be the case until the end of the season, so we have to get used to it because it will be the case until the end of the season and we have to give our all without the support of our fans or the opponent’s, who can also give you a lift. That’s how it is.

We have to adapt and it’s true that we started the game very well, but it was difficult in the second half. We’re well prepared, but there were a lot of small elements involved and we weren’t very sharp.

I’ll take the good things from the first half because it was very good, we were very strong. It’s an important victory, it’s three very important points. Every player has an important role to play. You’re here to discuss that. It’s always the same in the end. I’ll be calling on all my players, we’ve got 10 games to go and then the Champions League, so I’m going to need every one of them”.