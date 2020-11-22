Premier League fixture 9

Tottenham Hotspur extends winning streak to four matches and takes control of the top flight with probant win over Man City, 2-0. Mourinho’s men played a solid game and preserved a clean sheet. the game saw H. Son scoring an early for the Spurs (5′), his 9th already of the campaign while Harry Kane delivered his 9th assist of the season.

Goalless domination

Man City dominated the debates in this game. Not only the club from Manchester controlled possession of the ball for two third of the game, but Guardiola’s men shot on goals a total of 22 times against only 4 times for the Spurs. It is incredible to believe City had the best chances and went back home empty handed, goalless. On the contrary, Spurs were solid defensively, goalkeeper made 5 saves to keep the clean sheet in route of the fourth consecutive win.

With 20 points Tottenham leads the league ahead of Chelsea, Liverpool and Leicester in the hunt as we approach the crucial month of December. The holidays season is the Barclay’s is always exciting to follow as the year closes.

Reactions post-game

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho on his team’s spirit:

“Big team, big hearts, big solidarity, a proper team, a team that I believe makes Tottenham fans proud. Players going to the limits of their energy, sacrifice for the team plan, coping well with let’s say a new pressure of ‘if you win the match, you go top of the league for 24 hours.

There is a big spirit. I know the group is very strong and very united. I’m really, really proud. I’m very proud. They deserve big applause and lots of respect.

That’s really important. We don’t have many chances, we had five, we scored two or three – we scored two, another one was offside.

That’s the way it has to be. You cannot expect to have 10 chances because they are very good with the ball, they keep the ball, they move the ball, they hide the ball from you, that’s the way they play, and if you try to play the way they do, they are better than you. So, to beat them, you have to play in a different way.

I’m so pleased. After the game, everybody celebrated together and I’m really, really happy with what we’re building. I’m really proud of the guys.”

Pep Guardiola on the tough loss:

Despite shooting on goal a total of 22 times, Man City players could not fin the net at the Tottenham Hotspur Football Stadium.

“The stats speak for themselves. We were better in many departments but we didn’t score. The team defended so deep and were waiting for a mistake. We found some moments but the reality is we are struggling to score goals this season. That can happen.

They are top of the league so they are more of a contender than anyone else right now. There are a lot of teams in front of us and if not it will not be possible and we know it. I think we are not far, far away, but we struggle to score goals right now.

We conceded a goal against Liverpool that we shouldn’t and again today. It’s tough. The confidence of the guys is there. Now we go to Europe and after that we have to win games. It’s eight points, one game less.”