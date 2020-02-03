It has been a pivotal week in the season for Liverpool. They have been able to see off both Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the space of four days, and now the talk surrounding them remaining unbeaten for the remainder of the season will only intensify.

Furthermore, they are only ten games away from beating the record set by the Arsenal invincibles, which will strangely come before the end of the season.

There are still a few hurdles in the road for the Reds before the end of the season, but it would seem that they are going to take some stopping.

Tough Tests Away At Everton And Manchester City

Before Liverpool get to the magic number 50, they will come up against Merseyside rivals Everton and then Manchester City in away games. These are, without doubt, the hardest trips they have on the road remaining.

Everton have struggled against the Reds throughout the Premier League era, but since it’s a derby, there will be pressure on Carlo Ancelotti’s men to deliver.

City will be the biggest test for the champions in waiting, and should they remain undefeated after that visit to the Etihad, they would have reached the 49-match unbeaten record set by the Gunners. City will be hopeful of having Leroy Sane back by that game, as the German scored the winner in the fixture between the two sides last season.

However, the Champions League could have a huge bearing on this fixture, as Pep Guardiola may use it as an opportunity to rest players in the hope of European glory.

Big May Fixtures

By the time Liverpool gets into May the Premier League title would already be in the bag for them. They may have their eyes on a potential third consecutive Champions League final. However, there will still be tricky obstacles to overcome in the Premier League if they want to end the season unbeaten.

They begin May with a game at the Emirates against Arsenal, before then hosting Chelsea at Anfield.

Both of the London sides will likely be chasing a top-four finish by the time that these fixtures come around, which means Liverpool will need to ensure that they are at the top of their game. These are arguably stiffer assignments than the Everton and City games, and Arsenal and Chelsea will both have something to fight for at the end of the season whereas Liverpool will have nothing domestically. Liverpool then ends the season against Newcastle at St James’ Park.

The Reds struggled against the Toon last season, as they managed to scrape a 3-2 win at the back end of the season. The two clubs have shared a lot of history down the years, so it is almost fitting that this could be the game to put Liverpool into the record books.

How Would The Achievement Compare?

With the rate that Liverpool are going in, they will get over 100 points which would surpass the total achieved by Guardiola’s first title-winning success. Klopp’s Liverpool would also be considered more invincible than the famous Gunners team of 2003-04, as they would have boasted a better record on their unbeaten record, as Arsenal drew 12 of their 49 games.

However, the one team that would still argue that they boasted a better record in terms of trophies won in a single season would be the Manchester United treble-winning side.

Liverpool could silence that by winning the Premier League title along with the Champions League and FA Cup; which they are obvious favorites to win it, just like the Chiefs are current favorites on the SuperBowl odds. If they win all three trophies and end the season unbeaten, then there would be no argument.