Gareth Southgate looks to have big problems for his side as the injuries begin to mount up at the wrong time of the season. There have been reports that Harry Kane is set to miss the European Championships, and with Marcus Rashford also out at the moment, could Southgate turn to an unexpected source to lead the Three Lions to glory over the summer?

Neither of the stars are officially set to miss out on the competition at present and oddsmakers still put England among the favourites.

With still four months remaining until the end of the season, Southgate may be looking for a player that could effortlessly fit into his starting eleven as the central striker in the case that his captain and Rashford are out. But, which strikers are in with a chance after their performances this season?

Tammy Abraham

The man at the front of the cue would certainly be Chelsea’s, Tammy Abraham. The 22-year-old has enjoyed an excellent first full season at Stamford Bridge and has scored 13 goals in his 23 appearances in the Premier League.

Abraham would fit directly into the place left by Kane as he offers many of the same abilities as the Spurs man as being able to hold up the ball and bring others into the game.

However, he has the pace of a stallion running down the Kentucky Derby horse race. So, he does bring something new to the team, and the forward three of Abraham, Jadon Sancho and Raheem Sterling would be enough to strike fear into any opponent.

He has already been involved in the England youth set up alongside Southgate, which means that he is a player that he knows well. He has already scored his first international goal for England when he scored in the 7-0 win over Montenegro.

Callum Wilson

It hasn’t been a good season so far for Callum Wilson, but he will remain in the plans of Southgate as he has played throughout the Euro 2020 Qualifying rounds. He scored his first goal for England on his debut, but he is suffering in front of goal for his club side this season.

Bournemouth are one of the shock contenders for relegation this season, and a lot of their troubles have been down to the fact that they haven’t been able to put the ball in the net.

He has only scored five goals at this point of the season, which is his lowest tally for five years. Last season he scored 14 goals as the Cherries flourished, but it would seem that the talk surrounding him moving may have negatively affected his performances.

He will need to rediscover his goal-scoring touch to be assured of a place for England in the summer, as more in-form strikers may be preferred options for Southgate.

Danny Ings

Speaking of a striker that has been in-form this season; Danny Ings has been reborn at Southampton. He has been in excellent form throughout the season to fire the Saints up the table.

Only Sergio Aguero and Jamie Vardy have scored more than the 14 that Ings has recorded this season, and there is every chance that his form will be rewarded with an England recall.

Injuries looked to have scuppered any chance of Ings excelling in the Premier League, but he was given a second chance by Southampton when they agreed to pay the £18 million asking price set by Liverpool.

He had already played for Southgate at U21 level before he was called up to make his one and only senior appearance as a late second-half substitute for Kane. His form certainly deserves a call-up, and he will be a name on the mind of