Bundesliga week 20

Bayern Munich won their six consecutive match at Mainz 3-1 and leapfrogged Leipzig who conceded a draw at home over Borussia Gladbach, 2-2. The best striker in Germany, Robert Lewandowski scored the first goal of the game and his 21st in the campaign.

At the same time Borussia Dortmund trashed Berlin 5-0 and climbed to third place. In the making wondered Haaland scored his 6th and 7th goals with his new club since going Dortmund over the winter transfer window. He is a stud.

After 20 games the Bundesliga is stacked with 4 clubs in 4 points which promised an exhaling end of the season in Germany.

Bayern Munich coach, Flick, on the great stretch:

“I’m glad about the sixth win in a row. I was delighted about the first 30 minutes. We didn’t do enough then, our pace dropped. I wish my team had acted differently following the corner shortly before the break.

We ran down the clock after the break. We must admit those 60 minutes were not like Bayern. Mainz have their qualities in attack and demonstrated it a number of times today. We defended well and took three points.”

Haaland makes history for Borussia Dortmund

Haaland is the first player in Bundesliga history to score seven goals in his first three appearances. The new Borussia Dortmund player has been on fire since joining the club. He is only 19 years of age! He commented on his first game in the starting XI:

“I feel in a good place and didn’t have any problems integrating,” he said after the game: “We understand each other on the pitch, we saw that today.

That is the most important thing. It was nice to play from the start. I’ve got to get even fitter, but that will come with each game”.