The former Manchester United legend will host with his club Derby County

Wayne Rooney is 34 years old and is now playing in the English Championship for Derby County. The EFL Championship is arguably one of the toughest leagues in the world. 24 clubs compete in the league. Only the top 3 gets promoted to the Premier League.

Wayne Rooney made 393 appearances under the Manchester United jersey and scored 193 goals with the club. “At 34, the old burst of pace may be gone. He’s now more of a football quarter-back”, said MUTV commentator Gardner.

As for Rooney, his talent shone in Northern England and in the rest of Europe for over a decade. His former club will come to town in the Emirates FA Cup fifth round for an exciting match-up.

A quiet winter mercato

Man United is glued to the 7th place in the league sitting six points off the top 4. The club needed some new blood to make a push in the second half of the season. They did by sending Ashley Young to Inter Milan and signing Ighalo on a loan from Chinese club. The former Watford player will bring his Premier League experience to the attacking front.

He shared his emotion during his first interview:

“I’m very happy. I supported the team when I was young. People that know me, even back in Nigeria, and even when I was playing at Watford, my team-mates knew that I loved Man United. I support them.

When I played against Man U, that emotion is there, because it is my dream. It is a nice reality, so I’m very happy and I’m looking forward to start.”

A dramatic evening to make the transfer happen:

“My agent called me the day before and said Man United. I would love to go. A few other clubs had shown interest, I said please, just pick United, if it’s going to be possible. At 11pm in Shanghai, my agent called me [to say] that United want to do the deal, so I woke up that night and started looking for a translator to go to the directors’ room and hit his door and all that.

My agent wants to speak to you, United are coming for me, you have to make this happen and all that you know. I think, around 5am-6am, he said everything is okay, it’s done. I was excited and I called my mum and she was happy, crying and all that. This is your dream and all that and I’m happy for you. It was dramatic, I was very happy that finally we got the deal done.”