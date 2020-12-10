Champions League matchday 6

Real Madrid moves onto the Round of 16 of the Champions League as group winners. Karim Benzema was on target when it matters most scoring both goals for La Liga champions in the 2-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach. The German club also accompanies Madrid onto the next round for the first time in their history.

Real Madrid delivered a great performance against the wall to win the group. At third place before kick-off, Real Madrid took care of the game thanks to a strong first half that saw Benzema on target, scoring on both occasions.

Real Madrid dominated the game possessing the ball for two thirds of the game and creating a total of 19 chances against only 7 accredited to their opponents.

Coach Zidane reacts after the win:

“I’m happy, it was a great display. We knew what we were playing for, it was a crucial game, we had to pick up points and now we’re finishing as group winners. That’s what we were aiming for before the game. We flew out the blocks from minute one. Our first half was spectacular and the second was fantastic too. We consolidated our performance on Saturday and played even better”.

“We’re working hard, we want to do a good job, prepare well for each game and perform well, that’s all. I’m not thinking about what might be being said because all we can do is control what we do on the pitch. I’m thrilled for the players again because they suffer with all the things that get said on the outside”.

Benzema enters history

With his two goals, Benzema moved to the top 5 Champions League scorers in the history with 69 goals total and only two behind Raul and Lewandowski.

Zidane on Benzema:

“I’m obviously very pleased because we’ve obtained our objective. The team showed what it can do, and we knew what was at stake tonight. We showed our quality and we deserve to finish top. Karim impresses me but it’s no surprise. We know what he can do. We never know if he is a number 9 or a 10. He always does amazing things and that is great for a manager”.