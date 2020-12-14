2020 MLS Cup Final
The Columbus Crew wins their 2nd MLS Cup in club history (2008, 2020). The Crew handled the defending champions Seattle Sounders 3-0 in a game they controlled for the most part. Ahead after just 25 minutes, Columbus doubled only 5 minutes later to lead 2-0 at the break.
Despite not having the ball with only a 35% possession, the Crew was more efficient and on target than the Sounders who came up empty in this game. Maybe the dramatic overturn against the Loons costed them as Columbus seemed unbeatable in this game. They added a third goal to seal the deal and win the Cup at home, 12 years later. The Crew becomes the 7th MLS team to earn multiple MLS Cup titles. In 2021, the Crew will have a new stadium in downtown. What a great farewell the MLS Cup is to the Mapfre Stadium.
Man of the match Zelarayan
Lucas Zelerayan was undoubtedly the best player on the pitch tonight scoring two goals for his team and being a constant threat for the Sounders. The 28 tears old Argentinian delivered his best performance when the Crew needed it the most.
Reactions:
Columbus coach Caleb Porter: