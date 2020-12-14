Champions League 2020-2021

December 14, 2020 – The UEFA Champions League draw took place in Nyon (Switzerland) with several key matchups and exciting games ahead come Spring time next year.

Surprisingly, no teams still in the competition are currently leading their domestic league for the first time in history. 16 teams are still engaged – 4 from the Premier League, 4 from LaLiga, 3 from Bundesliga, 3 from Serie A, FC Porto and Paris Saint-Germain. The English and Spanish clubs powerplay the competition and it would not be a surprise to see a club from ether league lift the trophy next Spring.

The must-watch matchups

Paris Saint-Germain vs. FC Barcelona

Paris and Barcelona will meet again and Neymar will face Messi for the first time in his career. During the last meeting, FC Barcelona set the largest comeback ever in Champions League’s history coming back from 4-nil to overturn the tie 6-1. This game was called the “remontada” and hunted PSG’s fans for months. The 2020 finalists are the heavy favorites against FC Barcelona and Messi. Barcelona has not played well thus far this season.

Liverpool vs. RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig is not Bayern Munich but the German club cannot be taken lightly. Leipzig reached the semifinals last season and eliminated Manchester United this year. Clearly not a house name of the competition, there is quality in the squad and will be a tough opponent for the Reds and coach Klopp.

Chelsea vs. Atletico Madrid

Chelsea did a strong impression at the group stage going undefeated and scoring 14 goals in 6 matches. Lampard and his men will face a team that is used to go far in this competition, with the added experience of Luis Suarez (former FC Barcelona).

The champions

Bayern Munich will play SS Lazio and is the heavy favorite to repeat again this year after winning in 2020. Avoid paying too much attention to polls from sources that have Manchester City has the favorites this season. Bayern Munich has the best player in Robert Lewandowski, the best keeper in Manuel Neuer, and the best coach in Hans Flick. All three should legitimately win the FIFA best awards this month. It would conclude a rich calendar year for the club that was marked by another continental treble.

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Portugal

The former Sporting CP player will go back to Portugal to face FC Porto with Juventus. Cristiano Ronaldo is the best scorer ever in the Champions League as he will be looking to keep adding more goals for the Italian champions.

Real Madrid and Manchester City were respectively drawn with Atalanta and Borussia M’Glabach. Both Real and City have strong experience and quality to advance onto the last eight.

Borussia Dortmund against Sevilla CF concludes the Champions League draw for next year. Games are to be played between the end of February and the middle of March 2021. We hope there will be fans in the stadium to cheer for their teams.