Premier League week 12

Tottenham and Liverpool occupy the first two spots in the League with 25 points each ad the same record of 7 wins, 4 draws and 1 loss. Son and Kane have been tearing apart Premier League’s defenses for the Spurs. Under Mourinho this season they scored 19 goals (10 for Son and 9 for Kane) and delivered 14 assists (Kane leading the League with 10, Son with 4). Tottenham has arguably the best duo in Europe right now, at least surely the most prolific.

Coach Mourinho at the 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace:

“I’ve come to this stadium so many times with other clubs and their style of play doesn’t change, that power, the physicality, the way they do it with set pieces, with long crosses, second balls. You need to kill the game, and if you don’t, you are always on the edge”

Liverpool has placed Mo Salah on top of the scoring list with 10 goals. The Reds lost their best player thus far this season, Diogo Jota, for a couple month to a knee injury. The defending champions still manage to be on top of the standings and in contention at the Champions League round of 16 stage.

Coach Klopp on the 1-1 draw at Fulham: “It was the first time supporters were here for a long, long time and obviously [they] created an atmosphere. We helped Fulham a lot to create that atmosphere, actually. They obviously played differently to the way they usually play; a lot of direct balls, Loftus-Cheek second ball, high ball fight and these kind of things. A lot of free-kicks – I think there were a lot of set-pieces in the first half.

Arsenal in complete breakdown

Arsenal has lost 7 out of 12 games, including 4 out of their last 5 and sits only 5 points above the red zone. The Gunners lost their last game at home to Burnley 1-0.

It is very hard to be Arsenal fan these days and the club never recovered from legendary coach Arsene Wenger’s departure a few years ago. Coach Arteta might not finish the year should Arsenal does not win the next game against Southampton, before traveling to Everton and the reception of Chelsea.

The Spanish coach tries to remain positive:

I wouldn’t say they’re panicking. Again, it’s my opinion, I can see it in training as well that they try and put the energy in. It’s the same today. A team that is struggling [like this] we don’t normally see play the way that they did today, and with the way they played against Spurs, the leaders, but again, we lost the game. We gave the opponent a chance and they scored. And it’s about winning football matches.

Manchester United and City

Both clubs played against each other for the most boring Manchester derby in years. Rightfully so, without fans the level on the pitch was weak and lacking tempo. Both teams are neck to neck at 8th and 9th and seem below competition to win the Premier League this season. For Guardiola and his men it is a surprise as City aimed to reclaim the Premier League title Liverpool won last year.