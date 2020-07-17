Real Madrid claim LaLiga title for a record 34 times with the 2-1 over Villarreal on matchday 37.

The 13-times Champions League winners won their 10th consecutive match to lift the title for the first time since the 2016-17 season. Besides, before the Covid hiatus FC Barcelona were ahead in the table but dropped points along the way. This title is fully well deserved for Zidane’s men.

Benzema again

Both goals came from Frenchman Karim Benzema. He has been the best player in the league since the restart in June. Against Villarreal the Frenchman tallied his 20th and 21st goals of the season in the league and helped his club win 10 out 10 games since the restart. Benzema sits two goals behind Lionel Messi for league’s best scorer title.

Coach Zidane shares his emotions post-game

“I’m extremely thankful to the players, first and foremost, because they’re the ones fighting out on the pitch. I have my role and I’m with them, but it’s a team effort. This is a huge achievement, it’s incredibly emotional. It’s very tough to win the Spanish league, very tough indeed.

Everyone is entitled to their opinion, especially when you’re at Real Madrid, because that’s the way it is. That doesn’t make me any more or less happy. When there is criticism, all I can do is try and do my job. I’m passionate and I have the good fortune to be at this great club with these players, who are ultimately the ones who have fought to achieve a beautiful thing following the confinement. It’s 10 wins from 10 games, it’s tremendous.

I feel extremely happy, for all I have. As you said, the first LaLiga was wonderful, but this one has a special taste to it after two months at home. Then we came back and we prepared in a different fashion, winning a league title which, I think, is always the hardest. We did it, it’s everyone’s success because this is a team and all the sacrifice has paid off.

The toughest thing was the game before the confinement when we lost against Betis, because after having beaten Barcelona at home, that was a real setback. We then were all stuck at home for two months and when we came back it was something else. We’ve come back with renewed energy, we wanted to do things properly again and prepare, train well and strongly and we’ve managed 10 wins in the 10 games. Ultimately I’m more relaxed after what we’ve achieved today and the Betis game is no longer on my mind”.

11 trophies as coach

Against Villarreal, coach Zidane won his second league title, the second title in his second term as Real Madrid coach and the second of the season after winning the Spanish Super Cupin Yeda in January. Adding to this list the Real Madrid legend has won 3 Champions League, 2 European Super Cups, 2 Spanish Leagues and 2 Spanish Super Cups in 209 matches on the bench.

Next for Real Madrid is a the return leg of the UEFA Champions League round 16 at Manchester City. The La Liga champions lost at home 2-1 the first leg.