MLS is Back Tournament day 1

Except Vancouver Whitecaps, the entire MLS has resumed play over the last few days in Orlando, Florida. We have seen goals scored in al games, expect Seattle Sounders – San Jose Earthquakes.

Group A

A new rivalry begun between Orlando City SC and Inter Miami CF that saw Orlando prevail 2-1 with the winning goal scored by Nani (photo). The other winner in the group is Philadelphia Union. The Union recently welcomed one of the NBA’s biggest stars, Kevin Durant, as an investor and community partner with the club. For their first match they beat New York City FC, 1-0.

Group B

The group included the latest 2019 MLS Champions, Seattle Sounders. The Sounders shared points with the Earthquakes (0-0) in the group opener, and then fell down the Chicago Fire 2-1. The defending champions are on the verge of elimination in the MLS is Back tournament after just two games.

Group C

Group C saw the Revs getting the win over the Montreal Impact coach by French football and Arsenal legend, Thierry Henry. In the other game of the group Toronto FC let go a 2 nothing lead to DC United. In fact, United found themselves in a 2-0 hole as the game entered the final 10 minutes, before scoring two goals against the run of play to spoil the day for Toronto, knotting the match 2-2.

Group D

Real Salt Lake and Minnesota United FC got the best of Colorado Rapid (2-0) and Sporting Kansas City (2-1) respectively. MUFC has started the tournament on a good note beating a top team in the league keeping up where they left in March with a third consecutive win in competition.

Group E

Columbus Crew destroyed FC Cincinnati 4-0, for which the apprenticeship of top-tier America soccer has been a long and rough road. The second year team have recorded 3 losses since the begging of the season after finishing last season at the 24th place overall. The other match saw the New York Red Bulls got the best of Atlanta United 1-0.

Group F

In the last group of the tournament, we find both clubs from Los Angeles. LAFC is playing without the league’s MVP and single-season scoring record owner with 34 goals, Carlos Vela. The Mexican turned down the trip to Florida for health concerns as his wife is expecting the couple’s second child. LAFC and Houston Dynamo provided a fine entertaining game. Down 3-1 at the break, the Angelenos found the strength to get back in the game and leveled at 3-3. The other club of LA, the Galaxy showcased another Mexican superstar in Javier Hernandez “Chicharito”. The forward missed a penalty early in the game (12′). In the second half Portland Timbers broke away with two goals. Javier Hernandez did get one goal back, his first one under the LA Galaxy uniform but too late as they were defeated 2-1.

The format

Teams that automatically advance to Round of 16 are the top 2 finishers from all groups. They advance to the Round of 16 in the Knockout Stage.

Wild Card are given to the four highest-ranked third-place teams in the group stage based on total points advance to Round of 16.