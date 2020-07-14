LaLiga week 37

Real Madrid can win the league for the first time since the 2016-17 season with a win against Villarreal on Thursday. The 13 times Champions League winner are in the driving seat to be crowned champions. They are on an impressive nine straight wins and one of the best teams in Europe since the restart.

In Granada, Zidane and his men added another victory 2-1. A month ago FC Barcelona was in control but the Catalans drop points along the way and now trail Real Madrid by 4 points. Both clubs are also engaged in the UEFA Champions League set to resume early August with a Final 8 in Lisbon.

Coach Zidane on the win:

“We produced a very good first-half performance, in which our possession was impressive and we scored two really fine goals. Our second-half display wasn’t as good and we had to dig in a bit because we were up against a great side. If you want to achieve big things you have to suffer and what I take away with me is how the players dug in and showed we could hold out as a team”.

“You’ve got to be really proud of the team because it’s not easy to get nine wins in nine games. We can’t ask for anymore. It was a deserved win and we’re really happy. We’ve got two games to go and we haven’t won anything yet. That’s the truth. We’ve picked up three extremely important points, but we play again on Thursday and we’ve got to recover properly. We’re excited about trying to win LaLiga and everything that lies ahead. We’re close but we haven’t achieved the objective yet”.

On the unbeaten run

“We prepare to try and win all our games and it’s not easy to win nine games in a row in LaLiga, which is the toughest league of them all. There are no easy games, but we always believe we can win because we’ve got the quality to do so. I’m proud of the players because they’re the ones who battle and, in the second half, we showed we could dig in together and that’s important”.

Real Madrid can win the league for a record 34 times on Thursday.