Former Real Madrid and Manchester United Mexican star bring excitement to Los Angeles

Javier Hernandez nicknamed Chicharito joins LA Galaxy on the wake of the 2020 MLS season. The Mexican international is one of the biggest stars in the Mexican community. He will bring to LA, excitement for fans like never before. Now we have the two teams in Los Angeles respectively with their own Mexican superstar.

Chicharito comes to Los Angeles with one of the best career ever accomplished by a MLS player with the likes of Beckham, Kaka, Pirlo, Henry and Ibrahimovic.

Chicharito vs Vela

“He already knows, I already told him that if he comes here, he’s going to lose. And if he scores a goal I will score one more than him. He’s already warned, he knows if he’s coming here.”

“It’s going to be an extra motivation for me to be able to continue being the best or try to be better. It is very important for the league, for the city, for our clásico.”

Javier Hernandez report his first words with his new jersey to the Los Angeles Times:

“Like when people describe me playing. You know, that he’s always in the right place at the right time. It was the right time, the right opportunity.”.

The newly signed LA Galaxy player will presented to the press today as his signing is set to drive many fans to the stadium. The rivalry with LAFC and their own Mexican star, Carlos Vela, is just mouthwatering. The league enters in a new decade with a star player and Beckham back in business with Inter Miami.

A strong resume

Hernandez, 31, joins the Galaxy after half a season in Spain, making 15 appearances across all competitions. Prior to Sevilla, he spent two seasons with West Ham, two with Bayern Leverkusen and one, on loan, with Real Madrid. His four seasons — and 157 appearances with 59 goals — with Manchester United, which included starting in a Champions League final, remain his personal bests at the club level.