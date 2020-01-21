Ligue 1 – PSG

Edison Cavani is the best striker in Paris Saint-Germain’s history and the Ligue 1 club’s all time record goalscorer with 194 goals in 136 games played in front of his former teammate Ibrahimovic.

This is season he has been plagued with injuries and only participated to nine games netting two goals. His path to minutes has been blocked by Mauro Icardi. The Italian player transferred from Inter has leapfrogged the Uruguayan international in the hierarchy of forwards behind the two superstars Mbappé and Neymar.

But, Edison Cavani is a legend in Paris. The club’s head coach, Tuchel, is not playing him at all. The Uruguayan is in the last year of his contract and publicly said he would like to remain with PSG. He is happy in Paris and loves the city. The fans adore him.

His lack of playing time created an uncomfortable situation leading Cavani to request for a trade. The fiorward has many potential suitors with clubs of the likes of Chelsea and Atletico Madrid interested in hiring his services.

Chelsea’s head coach, Frank Lampard, was clear about his interest:

“He’s a great player. I played against him and I always loved his mentality. Obviously his goalscoring record speaks for itself. I’m not absolutely aware of what the situation is, so we’ll see. I think we are young and we know about the transitions. The idea of bringing in experience is something I’m not absolutely looking away from. Sometimes the young players need a little bit of help.”

There is no doubt Cavani will leave PSG at the end of the season to pursue one more challenge in his illustrious career. A move is likely to happen before the end of the winter transfer window. The player fully recovered from his hip injury and wants to be on the pitch.