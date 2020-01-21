adidas reveals Predator 20 Mutator

DEMONSKIN is a new breakthrough technology for adidas Football, made up of a textured spike layer on the Predator 20 Mutator upper. Informed by years of data-based research and testing, DEMONSKIN is the result of a computer algorithm being used to create an entirely new interface between boot and ball. DEMONSKIN spikes have been deliberately crafted to wrap the front and side of the boot in a formation that aligns to key contact points with the ball, combining to give players enhanced control and touch on the ball, whilst also promoting spin when striking.

Since its inception, the design of Predator has been informed by nature’s most dangerous creatures – symbolic of the powerful and dynamic tendencies that the boot instils in the w­­­­­­­­­­earer to give them an advantage over opponents. Taking cues from the extremes of nature, Predator 20 Mutator sees the boot’s iconic shape re-imagined further, with a striking silhouette centring on a high collar and low-cut front creating a sharp and streamlined design mutation.

Always evolving, the new Predator 20 Mutator has been designed with maximum movement in mind. The silo features new outsole enhancing control zones, whilst the addition of high-performance polyamide-injected layers help stabilise movement further.

The boot offers a two-plate stud configuration that reduces weight and allows a 360 design where the upper material wraps under the foot. This construction, together with the Sockfit collar that locks down and adjusts to the unique contours of the wearer’s foot, ensures anatomical fit for support. The inclusion of Hybrid studs further amplifies the boot’s level of rotation and traction.

Ben Herath, adidas Football Design Director said; “When we launched the first Predator in 1994, it changed the game. We’ve since been relentless in pushing the boundaries of innovation in its design, ensuring it remains at the forefront of football boot technology. Predator is more than just a boot. It is synonymous with iconic footballing moments, worn by greats of the game that in their own way have become mythological figures of the sport.

“For 2020 we wanted to unleash Predator to a new generation. We knew that we had to create something completely different, go beyond evolution and deliver a new innovation, something that would intimidate opponents. DEMONSKIN is at the heart of this. It truly is a breakthrough innovation for us at adidas Football – something brand-new with tangible benefits to gameplay. This was evidenced in player testing, where many spoke of the immediate difference they felt with the ball at their feet.”

Made iconic by greats of the game like David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane and Steven Gerrard, the legacy continues with a new generation of players making their mark. The all-new Predator 20 Mutator will be worn by Paul Pogba, Becky Sauerbrunn, Marc-André ter Stegen and Tessa Wullaert.

DEMONSKIN will debut on Predator 20 Mutator and is also set to feature on goalkeeper gloves; empowering players with increased control and enhanced power on punched clearances.

Predator 20 Mutator will be available to buy instore and online at adidas.com, and select retailers, starting 28th January 2020.

For further information please visit adidas.com/football or follow @adidasfootball on Instagram or twitter to join the conversation.