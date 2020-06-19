LaLiga week 29

Real Madrid dominated Valencia 3-0 and stay in contact with FC Barcelona, only two points behind the leaders. In the process Benzema scored a brace, tallying a total of 16 goals thus far this season in La Liga championship. But most importantly, the Frenchman is now the 5th all-time scorer in Real Madrid history passing Hungarian legend Puskas with 243 goals. In between, the all-time leader is no one but Cristiano Ronaldo with a total 450 goals!

Benzema on record mode

Benzema, 32 years of age, has been at the club since 2009 and may have another couple good years with him with the Merengues. He looks forward to keep building on his momentum at Real Sociedad. He trails FC Barcelona Lionel Messi by five goals (21 to 16) in this season’s scoring list.

Coach Zidane comments on the win

“It’s crucially important to what we’re doing. That’s three points against very good opposition who played fantastically in the first half, with real pace. We played very well throughout the game, from the first minute, and we got even better in the second half. That’s how it’s going to be until the end.

There are always adjustments but we can be pleased, satisfied with how we performed all match. I’m pleased for the players, they’re the ones out there, fighting and it’s a well-deserved victory tonight”.

We’re working very well from a physical perspective, the team looks great in that regard, much sharper. Ultimately, that’s down to everyone’s attitude.

LaLiga Championship title race

The Real Madrid manager also commented on the race to be crowned champions and take over FC Barcelona leadership.

“We’re where we want to be but now we have to keep going because this is the second game, we’ve got nine finals to come. We have to rest up now because we don’t have much time, and we then we have to prepare for next game.

I’d like to highlight the hard work put in by the whole team, by the players who don’t play, because we work very well every week and that’s important. We’re going to need everyone ready. There are nine games left now and we have to keep going. They give everything out on the pitch. I’m happy for them”.