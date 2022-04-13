Real Madrid advances to the Champions League semifinal

Real Madrid 2-3 Chelsea (5-4 on aggregate). What a night of football we saw in Madrid! One of the greatest games of the season took place at Bernabeu between the 13-time record holder and the current champions – Chelsea FC.

The Real Madrid players came into the second leg with a full cup of confidence thanks to their away victory 3-1 that saw Karim Benzema score a hat-trick. But Chelsea did not travel to Spain as a bunch of tourists. They controlled the game and punished Real Madrid on several occasions.

3-0 lead for Chelsea

Chelsea took the lead in the first half and kept on pushing early on to score another goal. Rudiger delivered the equalizer in the tie before Werner virtually sent the Blues onto the semifinals. At this point of the game, Real Madrid looked flat and without resources. They did not give up though. Similar to the last round against PSG, they found the net and the goal to survive just five minutes after being eliminated. At the end of the regular time, both teams were inseparable.

At last, Karim Benzema gave the qualification to his team with the header as Real Madrid’s dream to add a 14th crown survived.

Coaches react

Coach Ancelotti – Real Madrid

“We’ve got through because we showed the energy, particularly towards the end of the game to keep ourselves in it. All of the players stood up and were counted and it was a tough night. We didn’t deserve to be 2-0 down. We didn’t show the desire to score goals and after going 2-0 down, the team suffered mentally. I can’t explain any of the rest of it. The magic of this stadium helps the players to never give in.

At no stage did I think that it was over, particularly because we were playing here at the Bernabéu. It’s difficult to put it into words, but this magic spurs you on. It helped to give the whole team that energy boost to get through to the semi-finals. I’m really pleased to have gotten through to the semi-finals with this club. We really had to dig in, but I’m happy”.

Coach Tuchel – Chelsea

“We are very disappointed and very proud at the same time. We played a fantastic match. We deserved what we had. We scored four goals, we had big chances to score more.

We were unlucky. We got beaten by pure individual quality and offensive conversion.

You have to reduce your mistakes and we could not reduce it to an absolute minimum over the two legs. But there are no regrets. These are the kind of defeats you can take with pride and accept as a sportsman”