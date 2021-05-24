Lille is the new Ligue 1 champions

Lille won their 4th Ligue 1 title over PSG as the club from Northern France won 4 out their last 5 games to claim the title over the defending champions from the capital. AS Monaco finishes third and Lyon finishes 4th.

PSG disappointed this season. The club had high hopes to win the Champions League this year after losing to Bayern Munich in the final last season. Besides, they did eliminate Bayern Munich at the quarter final stage but were without legs against Man City at the semifinal.

PSG took 47 points in 21 games with coach Pochettino in charge. Lille collected the same number of points as well. There were four defeats away at FC Lorient and at home to FC Nantes but also at home to title rivals Monaco and Lille that slammed title hopes.

Only 1 title for Paris this season

Paris Saint-Germain won the French Cup earlier during the week against AS Monaco (2-0) and were hoping to add another league title to the trophy list, having won 7 of the last 9 Ligue 1 championships. But Lille held on and leapfrogged the Parisians when Lille won at Paris. This was the decisive game to win the title.

Coach Pochettino on the final result:

“Of course we are disappointed, we really believed that anything could happen in Angers, but it didn’t happen. I think we were professional and we won. But in the end, it wasn’t enough to win the title. We are disappointed and really sad.

I think it’s important to put everything in context and to look at what happened in January. We arrived and had no time to work, but we were welcomed really well by the club and the players. We were playing every three days and we made it to the semi-finals of the Champions League, beating Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

We won the Trophée des Champions and the Coupe de France, which was important for the team. But Paris Saint-Germain will always be disappointed when finishing in second. We need to use the experience for the future of the club and of course to change things. It’s important for the club to improve and we believe that we can get better. We are going to work hard for that to happen.”