Premier League 2020-21 Champions

Manchester City lifted their third Premier League title in the last 4 years under Guardiola. The Cityzens have been a dominant force in the league and won top flight by a large margin of 12 points – 86 pts for Manchester City and 74 points for Manchester United.

No experience with Champions League Final

Coach Guardiola knows how hard it is to win the Champions League. This is the first time Man City reaches the final. Similarly it was the first time they had reached the semifinals when they beat PSG in each of the two games. Last season PSG reached the final for the first time and lost to Bayern Munich. Chelsea already won the Champions in the past.

Coach Guardiola on the final coming up against Chelsea:

“Sometimes clubs need more finals to win the first one, others need one shot. Hopefully that will be the case.

We are new for many things. In this period we live, back to back [Premier League titles] for the first time, break a lot of records, semi-final for the second time, final for the first time.

As a club we’re not old in this case. In terms of how excited, delighted, satisfied, nobody can beat us.

I am so confident in my team. You cannot imagine how confident I am in my team and what we have to do. We were preparing to win the Premier League until three games ago and the real preparation for the Champions League will be on Wednesday and Thursday.

The rest [of the week] we have a good mood, no stress. For the last three games we’ll look at good and bad things and then Wednesday and Thursday we prepare for the final.”

Preparing for a historic treble

Man City has won two titles thus far this season – The Carabao League Cup 1-0 against Tottenham and the Premier League title. The club aims to win the treble as Bayern Munich did last season. Saturday will be the last game for Aguero under Man City’s tenure. The Argentinian confirmed he will leave the club at the of the season as the all-time leading goalscorer.

Aguero shared his thoughts on leaving the club:

“I think we celebrated for two days in a row with all of our families and everyone at the Club. It was incredible. Two days of crazy partying but with family, people from the Club and with teammates.

Every time we saw each other, we would shout: ‘Champions, Champions!’ We were just so happy. I just want the fans to remember everything that I did on the pitch for them and for my teammates above all.”