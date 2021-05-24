11th LaLiga title in club’s history

Atletico de Madrid are the 2020-21 LaLiga champions succeeding to Real Madrid. The colchoneros led the league for 31 out of the 38 matchdays and deservedly win the title despite a late surge from Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.

The Argentine manager, coach Simeone, wins his second with the club after the one won at the end of the 20-13-14 season. With this success, Simeone has become the winningest coach in the club’s history with eight trophies.

Luis Suarez gives title

For their last game Atletico had to battle back with a come-from-behind victory 2-1 at Valladolid. Ejected from FC Barcelona, Luis Suarez scored the goal that gave the title and enjoys a nice revenge with his new club. The Uruguayan could not hold his tears after the game and what winning La Liga with Atletico meant to him.