Soccer tournaments can take you all over the country. Each new locale you visit has its own highlights and quirks, and a tournament in California is no different. Even though your trip has a specific focus, there is no reason why you cannot turn your experience in the Golden State into a bona fide vacation. With a little forethought, you can squeeze more out of your experience than just soccer. Here are five tips to help you get the most out of your experience in California.

Visit a Local Amusement Park

California is known for its stellar amusement parks. If you are heading to the southern half of the state, you have your pick of many different theme parks. Knott’s Berry Farm, Six Flags and SeaWorld all offer a unique taste of the best entertainment the state has to offer.

If your tournament brings you to the Anaheim area, you are in for a real treat. A trip to Disneyland is a must for this tourist location, but Disneyland tickets can be expensive, especially when you combine it with all the other expenses you have for the rest of your trip. Do yourself a favor and search online for Disneyland discount tickets to make this can’t-miss amusement park a part of your next tournament trip.

Take a Trip to the Beach

Locals and tourists alike flock to the many beaches of California, and you can’t blame them. The weather is prime for the beach all year long and the sun and sand are the perfect way to relax after more stressful parts of your trip. Take a break from the fast pace of the competitive soccer world and make your way to the closest beach. All you need is a swimsuit and some sunblock to enjoy this California novelty. This is one aspect of a trip to the area that fits into any budget.

Eat at Local Restaurants

When you are in a new location, it might seem easier to stick to the familiar chain restaurants you know from back home, but trying local food is one of the best pleasures of a trip to a new place. With its melting pot of cultures and fantastic nightlife, California is no different. When you have the time, skip the easy restaurant options and search for a local place that will give you a great taste of the area. Whether you are a fan of authentic Chinese or spicey Mexican, there is something for every palette in California.

Rent a Car

California is a gigantic place. Taxi fares add up quickly and everything is too spread out to rely on public transportation. If you do not want to be stuck in your hotel during your entire trip, turn your soccer tournament into a real vacation and rent a car. The extra cost is well worth the benefit of the mobility it gives you. A rental car gives you the flexibility to visit local tourist areas with ease. This is one expense you do not want to skimp on.

Plan for Traffic

This piece of advice goes hand in hand with the last one. Along with covering a lot of square miles, California is home to an enormous number of people, which means there are an enormous number of cars on the road. When you plan your drive time in California, make sure to factor in a little extra for navigating through heavy traffic. Nothing is worse than arriving late to a team practice, or heaven forbid, the tournament itself. Skip the unnecessary stress and plan a cushion into your drive time, no matter the time of day.

A soccer tournament is serious business, but it doesn’t have to be all work and no pleasure. Remember these five tips the next time your travels take you to California and you can mix a little bit of fun into your time in the Golden State.