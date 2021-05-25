The market value of football players constantly changes due to several factors especially when the transfer window is close to opening. According to data presented by Safe Betting Sites, Erling Haaland had the highest market value increase since February 2021 after an increase of €21M to an overall value of €131M as of April 2021.

Haaland’s Value Up More Than €20M – Highest Increase Among Footballers Since February 2021

A football player’s value is dependent on several factors such as; age, current form, current contract status, injuries, etc. Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund at just 20 years old is one of the brightest talents in Europe and his form this season has propelled him to become one of the most valuable players in football.

Haaland’s form has been on another level this season, already having scored 41 goals and 12 assists in all competitions including an impressive 27 goal haul from the German Bundesliga alone. In February 2021, Haaland was valued at €110M but in just three months this number had increased by €21M to €131M – the highest increase in market value among footballers.

Next Players On List Saw Their Value Increase By A Combined €64M

Manchester City’s Phil Foden, Atletico Madrid’s Marcos Llorente and Juventus’ Federico Chiesa are tied for next on the list with the second-highest market value increase of €17M since Feb 2021. Foden saw his value increase after breaking through Pep Guardiola’s regular starting 11 and becoming a reliable contributor for the newly crowned Premier League champions with 16 goals and 10 assists in all competitions.

Marcos Llorente was a staple in Diego Simeone’s midfield, helping lead Atletico to their first La Liga title since 2014. Despite a disappointing season for Juventus, Chiesa proved himself a reliable contributor from the wing finishing with 15 goals and 11 assists in all competitions.

Andre Silva of Eintracht Frankfurt rounds out the top 5 highest market value increase after seeing his value increase by €13M after having scored 28 goals in the Bundesliga this season.

Rex Pascual, sports editor commented:

“Several elite clubs are said to be interested in the services of Erling Haaland despite his contract with Dortmund not expiring until 2024. The Norwegian is on scintillating form this season and many fans think he would be worth every penny if their club decides to splash out. After the economic constraints imposed by the pandemic last season, it will be interesting to see if clubs are willing to part with such a large amount of money.”