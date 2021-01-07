Serie A week 16

Juventus breaks AC Milan run of 15 unbeaten games to start the season. The current champions beat the leaders 3-1 at San Siro in Milan.

The third goal to seal the victory for the visitors came from the American player of the year Weston McKennie (76′) who is getting more and more comfortable playing with Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus. The USMNT player totals 2 goals and 2 assists

Back in title race

Distanced in the Serie A title race, Juventus got back in business with a win against a rival. AC Milan still lead the Serie A with 37 points, one point than the other Milan team, Internazionale with 36 points.

AS Roma is placed at third place Juventus sits at 4th with 30 points and one game in hands. The Serie A title run promised to be exciting as we reach the midway point in the Italian league.

Coach Pirlo, Juventus, on the big away win:

“It was a key game for us and we were focused on what we needed to do, regardless of the other results. It was important to have the spirit of a team that wants to dictate the play and can come to this stadium to beat the league leaders. Chiesa? That’s his role. We signed him to get him into one-on-one situations in the final third and he does that brilliantly. We produced a good performance.

Rabiot was fresh and wanted to play. When he’s in this shape, he can do anything. Not even he knows how much potential he has. As for their goal, there was a foul on Rabiot and the game should’ve been stopped, but we then made mistakes as a team. Our positioning wasn’t good and we were a bit slow to react.

In terms of my choices, I’m lucky enough to be able to select the team game after game based on what we’re trying to achieve and how the opposition play. We needed Dybala to get his physical fitness back and he’s doing just that, but we’re still waiting for him to be back at 100%.”