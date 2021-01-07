EFL Cup Semifinal

The Manchester Derby took place between Man United and Man City when the blue team won 2-0 at Old Trafford to validate their ticket onto the league cup final at Wembley. The decision was made in the second half with two goals (50′ and 83′).

Fourth straight appearance

Manchester City reaches the EFL Cup final for the fourth straight time. The Citizens won the last three and four of the last five League cup finals.

This year they will play Tottenham Hotspur. Mourinho’s team reaches this stage for the first time since 2015 (lost 2-0 to Chelsea) and they will try to win this trophy for the first time since 2008.

Reactions

Guardiola on qualifying his team again to the Carabao Cup final

“Today away at Old Trafford we played incredible football, we won and we go to Wembley again.

We are playing better. We have found more passes, finding each other, all the players together after the game.

“When someone defends, they congratulate each other. It’s a group of guys, who are impressive, four times in a row in the final. It’s incredibly good to be back at Wembley to play the final.”

Solskjaer on failing to reach another final

“City can score many great goals, and you can accept that, but when you concede from two set-plays, simple ones that we should have cleared, we are very disappointed. It is just not good enough in those moments. We would have liked to have defended that first free-kick better.

That is a poor goal to give away, I have to say. It is not one to analyse on telly here. It was very, very disappointing. We didn’t [do enough]. Clearly, we didn’t. We didn’t create enough big chances ourselves, they didn’t create too many big ones either.

But we just didn’t have the extra finesse that we have had in the games lately, in the league, in those tight games that we won. We weren’t good enough today and when you concede two set-plays, it is very disappointing.”

So the Manchester City is blue for now.