The video game industry is a billion-dollar empire that appeals to children and adults. Brain games, sports games and shooter games are just a portion of what is available. Is it possible that playing video games affects your real-life skills? The answer is yes. If you play sports, delving into a virtual game may increase your real-life skills.

Soccer is the most popular game worldwide. Modern technology enables today’s kids to have the advantage of continuing their love for soccer from the comfort of their home. If you play soccer, there are benefits to playing FIFA Soccer in the virtual world. It is closer to a real game than any other virtual soccer game, and the authenticity is unparalleled. Here are a few benefits of delving into the FIFA virtual world.

Connection

When you are not on the field, you can start a game from the comfort of your own home. On snowy days or during sweltering heat waves, you can still engage in a soccer game. The more you engage, the more opportunities you have to learn. Throw yourself in a bean bag, grab a snack, put on your blue light blocking glasses and play a game. FIFA gives you a way to stay connected to your favorite teams and players. It provides an opportunity to get to know the players’ positions and their famous signature moves. Each player’s personality is represented, and their plays are virtual replicas. Some professional players, like Krzysztof Piatek and Alex Iwobi, have admitted to cueing up their FIFA games to learn about their opponents prior to a big game. Playing this video game is a viable way to get to know the true professional players and their teams.

Familiarity

Playing FIFA Soccer will teach the fundamentals, including how to set up a 4-4-2 versus a 3-5-2 formation, to anyone regardless of prior soccer experience. Soccer novices will rapidly learn what strikers, wingers, and defensive midfielders do from the comfort of their couch. The terminology learned and game-play knowledge obtained serves as a solid foundation for realistically learning the sport. The more familiar you become with the virtual game, the more likely you will have the inspiration and confidence to take your knowledge to the field.

Technique and Metacognition

Metacognition is thinking about thinking. This is the area where video games can have the greatest impact. Video game engagement is considered mental practice. Players are given ample opportunities to strategize and problem-solve their way to a specific goal. FIFA game players repeatedly analyze the moves of virtual professionals from a bird’s eye view or a unique perspective. Mental practice can give you a playing advantage on the field since it provides abundant repetitive opportunities to think intelligently and independently. Players learn to decipher when to pass and who should receive the pass. They learn to make quick decisions regarding the correct footwork.

Mental practice has been a proven technique to boost performance in real-life situations. Olympic athletes are well-known for implementing mental or visualization techniques. The video game gives you many different scenarios to visualize and practice as often as you want. Coaches have implemented video games to demonstrate various plays and compare different player formations. It is a great learning tool, and since the terminology is the same, it allows coaches to move seamlessly between the two worlds.

Video games are not going away. They often get negative attention; however, there are some positive attributes that contribute to skill growth. They are fun, and although addictive, they can be used positively to increase familiarity and confidence in any sport. FIFA continues to develop an outstanding realistic platform that allows players to improve their game intelligence. Playing in a virtual environment gives players the familiarity they need before trying it themselves. Learning to position, take a safe or risky pass and setting up players for a goal are invaluable skills that can translate to the real pitch.