Professional athletes dedicate their hearts and souls to their sport. Hard work, dedication and a winner’s mindset are all a part of being a professional athlete. No matter what you’ve dedicated your life to, thinking like a professional athlete can take you far.

Always Give Your All

First and foremost, professional athletes give their all to their sport. They eat, sleep and breathe fitness 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They put training before social engagements. They make choices that reflect their ultimate goal, which is to be the best.

Be a Team Player

Aside from being dedicated, professional athletes also need to be team players. Even those who compete in single-player sports still have teams behind them. From coaches to managers, there are many people supporting and guiding athletes through their days.

Like being a team player, building a good team is also important to the success of professional athletes. A coach can be a huge contributor to success. This relationship is one of the most important in the life of a pro athlete, so it’s important to look for the best and to look for someone who works well with you.

Be Coachable

This goes hand in hand with the fact that the best professional athletes are coachable. Even those who play at the highest level, like Lebron James, are coachable. This requires humility and leaving your ego at the door. But listening to coaches and striving for improvement are how an athlete continues to improve.

Keep Your Mind Sharp and Tough

Professional athletes also have to keep their minds sharp. A good way to keep your mind sharp is to use it in ways you don’t regularly. Playing trivia games or participating in an online escape room are great ways to do so. Mental sharpness will improve your athletic game as well, because it’ll help you think of your sport from different angles.

Mental sharpness can also help improve your mental toughness, another important quality of professional athletes. Mental toughness means you can work through pain and keep going even when you feel like you want to give up. It’s about changing your mindset. Instead of thinking of something hard as your breaking point, think of it as your making point. Those challenging moments are where the greats push themselves harder than they thought possible to give their sport everything they have.

Don’t Doubt Yourself

Even when you’re pushing yourself as hard as you can, sometimes you still won’t be the best. In spite of this, professional athletes don’t let self-doubt set in. Competing at a professional level requires believing in yourself. You have to believe you’re good enough and never second-guess your ability.

Build a Strong Foundation

Aside from preparing mentally and staying tough, professional athletes also know that they need to have a foundation in the basics. You’ve got to drill the most mundane of movements to become the best. You also need to put the work in to keep yourself strong and fit. That might mean extra hours in the gym weigh training or hours on the field practicing your sport.

More than practicing, part of a professional athletes’ foundation is built upon good nutrition habits. What you put into your body on a daily basis matters. Food is what fuels performance. Eating enough of the right things, especially a diet high in protein, is important.

Restrict Vices

This also means limiting and restricting alcohol and other potential vices. Alcohol has a visceral effect on the body, and consuming it, especially in large quantities, can hurt performance.

Moderating in areas that could potentially take away from performance and shift your focus is important.

Get Enough Sleep

Like staying away from things that could hinder performance, getting enough sleep is also important. Your body repairs and restores during sleep. Tracking your sleep and heart rate are a great way to see if you’re getting what you need to perform at a high level.

From dedication to discipline, thinking like a professional athlete can take you far, no matter what it is you do.