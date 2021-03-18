UEFA Champions League Round of 16

Chelsea advances to the quarterfinal stage of the Champions League eliminating Atletico Madrid. The Blues won 1-0 in Madrid and confirmed at home 2-0 and can now dream big. Can Chelsea become a Champions League contender?

Yes it can. Indeed, under new coach Tuchel Chelsea’s defense has been a fortress allowing only a few goals. The German technician and former PSG coach could re-unite with his former club that ditched him out over the last winter break. He has been undefeated at Stamford Bridge in his first 13 games which is a club record.

First since 2014

Chelsea football club reaches the last 8 of the top European competition for the first since 2014. Let’s not forget the ground work made by coach Lampard last year. Chelsea has been unpredictable in the league and will be hard to maneuver for their next opponent.

Reactions for the former Borussia Dortmund and PSG coach:

“It was a very good performance. We go through and that was deserved. It was an unbelievable team effort from the guys on the pitch, the guys on the bench and even the guys in the stands!

It was a really big win for us and a deserved win. The amount of effort and intensity from the team in both legs was outstanding and incredible. We missed four key players but everybody else stepped up so I’m very happy.

There were moments when we were excellent with the ball, we had brave and courageous defending, and adapted to any system the opponent played. It was a big win, a deserved win and I’m super happy for my players.”