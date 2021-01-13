Soccer fans surely know the importance of having a decent goalkeeper in their team. It is the key to a great defense and to avoid any goals from going through. For that reason, knowing when a soccer team has a good goalie, is a great plus in order to place your bets on their team. This is something that gamblers do, they do the background research of a team along with their teammates and if it happens to be that the goalkeeper is one of the best ones in the entire world, it definitely gives the team head-advantage.

Your only job as the fanatic and the gambler is to find out enough information about the best goalkeepers in the world and use those rankings in your favor whenever you are placing a bet.

Thibaut Courtois

Of course, Thibaut Courtois from Real Madrid couldn’t be missing from this list, as he is definitely an amazing goalkeeper for this team. Although he was off to a rocky start and not a lot of people had faith in his career growth, now he has proven a lot of people wrong by being one of the best goalkeepers around the world. Just at 29 years old he has a record of stopping 71.4% of the shots taken to the goalie.

Samir Handanovic

The Slovenian joined Inter Milan a while back and since his arrival to the team, he has made a tremendous impression on the entire club. His goalkeeper skills are top-notch, and he is considered one of the best ones in the division.

David de Gea

David de Gea is the goalkeeper for Manchester United, and he definitely makes it to the top of the list because of his amazing performance. The Spaniard is amazing at catching the ball at numerous times, and he has definitely saved his team in numerous games due to his impeccable skills as a goalkeeper.

Alisson

Jan Oblak

Jan Oblak from Atletico Madrid has a percentage of 73.1% of stopping the shots to the goalie. His ranking scores definitively place him on top of the list because of his amazing appearances through numerous games. It has been because of him that the team has been saved numerous times from losing a game.