UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Real Madrid moved onto the quarterfinals of the Champions League following their tie with Atalanta (4-1 on aggregate). The multiple times European champions figure to be outsiders to win it all once more.

Real Madrid sit at third in LaLiga right behind Atletico Madrid and FC Barcelona. The defending league champions are looking for another domestic glory and at the same time know they can beat anyone in the Champions League. With teams such as FC Bayern Munich, Manchester City and PSG as favorites, Real Madrid have a card to play at this stage of the tournament with the last remaining 8 best European clubs of the season.

Coach Zidane on advancing

“We put in a great display. It was a strong all-round performance from start to finish. When you feel as if you put in a great performance, it makes you happy to have got through. We’re into the quarter-finals and things will get increasingly more difficult. We now have to rest up well because we’ve now got Saturday’s game and that’s just the way it goes. We controlled the game defensively and in attack we had the chances to score the goals. I’m delighted for the players and for the performance they put in.

“I thought that Vinicius did well, particularly in the move in which he won the penalty. We know that when he’s on the ball and has space that he can make all the difference with his pace and that’s exactly what he did. He always looks to help the team and I’m delighted with the penalty he earned because that made it 2-0 and that was important.

Zidane on winning it all

Why not? That’s what we’re here for. We’re going to try to do it. It’s a big ask, but we’ll give it our all. We’re alive in both competitions and tonight we have to enjoy this, not just because of the goals we scored but particularly because of our performance. When you work on things with the players and they then come off in a game it makes you really happy, particularly when it’s against a team that demands so much of you.

They want to keep making history, winning games and trophies and I’m thrilled for them. The madridistas enjoy that. I’m pleased for all the players”.