UEFA Champions League semifinal: PSG 3-0 Leipzig

Paris SG reaches the Champions League final for the first time in club’s history. The French club did not suffer as much as during the last round against Atalanta (comeback victory 2-1). They fully merited the victory. In fact, they were quickly ahead in this game at the 12th minute by Marquinhos on a deliverance from Di Maria.

The Argentine player was suspended for the quarterfinals and was the best player on the field today. He added a second goal right before the break (42′) as the Parisians took control of the debate in which they never looked back.

In the second act, Leipzig tried to get back in the game, but without success. On the contrary, PSG put the dagger with a third goal right before the hour-mark. The French champions looked confident, controlled tempo and monopolized the ball. In this game Leipzig was almost never a threat.

First time finalist

PSG will play either Lyon or Bayern Munich in the final, and for the first time in club’s history. They had only reached the semifinals in the 90’s beaten by the great AC Milan of that era. Neymar, Mbappé, Di Maria & Co. have a chance to write history for ever in Paris after several years of failure

Over the last few seasons, PSG has been the mockery in the Champions League thanks to late collapses. This all started in 2017 with the famous remontada at FC Barcelona (4-0, 1-6). This was the largest comeback ever UEFA Champions League history. Last season again the club collapsed against Manchester United at home 3-1 at the last second of the game. And, this year again it came close against Atalanta but they finally went over the hump to reach the final in this particular context of the Finals 2020 in Lisbon. The final will be played on Sunday.

Reactions

Coach Tuchel comments on reaching the final

“We showed a lot of character, determination and hunger to win. We had it all: mental strength, the desire to defend, and to suffer together. It was a great effort from the whole team. It was a great team effort and we deserved to win.”

Di Maria added:

“I’m very happy. The aim was to reach the final and stay here in Portugal as long as possible. It’s just brilliant. Now we’re going to celebrate a little. We played really well, we deserved to win and we hope to continue like this.”