Bayern Munich wins 15th straight

FC Bayern Munich celebrated their 8th consecutive Bundesliga title (Meister) with a record 15th consecutive victory in the league, 3-1 versus Freiburg. The Bavarians set a new Bundesliga record in Germany. The decision was set in the first half with a strong dominance. One man distinguished himself yet again, Robert Lewandowski.

The Polish international added a brace for a total of 33 goals this season and set, him too, a new record in Bundesliga. He became the most prolific non-German scorer in the history of the league to have reached this total.

Coach Flick on consecrating his team at home

“We wanted to be in control, create chances and put our opponents under pressure. It’s just the way we play. I’m really pleased with it. But the players share the goals around, which is why it’s working so well at the moment.

It’s important to keep up our rhythm after winning the title. We want to use our matches for that. It worked out very well today, and we want to build on it again away to Wolfsburg.”

Dortmund rebounds

Three days after their disappointing home loss to Mainz, 2-0, Borussia Dortmund delivered one of their best football matches of the season at Leipzig against the third in the league. BVB won by a two-goal margin as Haaland went on tear to score both goals.

The Norwegian has found the net 13 times since joining his new team over the last winter transfer window. He will look to continue where he left when the 2020-21 season kicks off in September.

Captain Mats Hummels on the bounce back performance:

“We had a drop-off on Wednesday, after it became clear on Tuesday that we no longer had the chance to finish in first place. Then, we played badly against Mainz and we wanted to show a reaction today. We did that and had an absolutely great game. That was one of the best performances of the season; the margin of victory could’ve even been higher. We can be very satisfied overall and we’re happy that we’ve secured second place.

There was a good atmosphere in the dressing room before the game and we were present on the pitch from the first minute, worked well off the ball and were loud. There were quite a lot of good things on show. I always try to find footballing solutions. Sometimes it goes wrong, and then I have to take criticism for it. If it works out like it did today, I get praise for it. I’m obviously not unhappy when we score a goal that I am involved in.”