Champions League day 2

Manchester United played an efficient and clinical football on Wednesday against last year’s semifinalist RB Leipzig. The Red Devils won the game 5-0 lifted by Marcus Rashford’s treble. The English international was the main factor in the win as Man Utd grabs first two wins in the UEFA Champions League.

This is as many wins as in the Premier League where Man Utd is suffering from a rough start with just 7 points in 5 fixtures and an alarming 15th place in top flight. What is the difference though?

Champions League transcends

Manchester United traveled to Paris and overcame Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 for the group opener. Then they inflicted a large defeat to Leipzig, team that is currently leading the Bundesliga and was undefeated this season.

Solskjaer on the improvements:

This group is coming together, of course we’ve added a few quality players and the more quality you have and spirit you have, the better chance you have of a performance. Because they do make you work Leipzig, the high press, the counter press, the intensity and we had to really dig deep and work hard for each other. Spaces open up when you’re winning, of course, and we knew that today was a day that we had to rest a few because this season is relentless, so we could use the squad.

“We defended really well and that’s very important when you win the ball back, but then when you have it they are so quick to counter-press you. They are so energetic. [In the] first half, it was hard to play through the press, but we kept at it.

The boys never didn’t want the ball; they always wanted it in tight situations and that pays dividends in the second half when you play, spaces open up and in the end you win by a comfortable margin in a very difficult game.

We’ve started really well. Of course, we came back after the international break knowing that this month is going to be a testing one and we’ve started well. But there are three massive games coming up. Three games in six days, so we’ll have to rotate. We’ll have to repair and rest and recover.”

Next for Man United is a clash against Arsenal as the club looks to climb back in the Premier League table.