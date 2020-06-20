Premier League matchday 30

Two games played for Arsenal, since the restart, and two defeats for the London team. This time they let Brighton come from behind to steal the win at the last second of the match.

With the loss, Arsenal FC falls to 10th place in the standings. The club has been worrisome the last few years and has not been able to get back to the Champions League since legendary coach Arsene Wenger left.

Pepe on the scoreboard

Coach Arteta displayed an attractive front to start the game, composed of three forwards with Lacazette, Aubameyeng and Pépé. The latter was first to put the ball in the net, scoring his fifth goal of the season, 1-0. With a little over 20 minutes to play, Arsenal had done most of the job. Yet again, defensive flaws let the opponent comeback in this game at 1-1 with a quarter left to play. Brigthon would keep on applying pressure and got the deliverance in the last second of the match to grab an important victory 2-1.

Coach Arteta admits responsibility

Obviously after a defeat you want to put the next result straight away to winning. I think we did a lot of things today to win the game comfortably, but we haven’t competed like you have to compete in the Premier League. We gave first goal away and we lost a few important duels afterwards, so I think it’s all our fault.

I think players competed for large parts of the game, but in crucial moments when you don’t, you pay the price and that’s it. It’s all my fault obviously because I’m the one that has to make sure they do.

when you lose two games in a row that hardest thing to do is to lift the players up and believe again in what we are doing. The context of the last game against Man City and this one is completely different. I am much more upset today because I know the accident that happened against City but the accident today was provoked by us and it’s unacceptable.