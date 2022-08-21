Spanish giants Real Madrid clinched yet another Super Cup title after beating German side Frankfurt 2-0 in a thrilling fixture. The match saw the Spanish giants who are one of the biggest clubs in the world win their fifth Super Cup, as they won previously in 2002, 2014, 2016, and 2017.

The match which took place on August 10, 2022, saw Austrian international and captain David Alaba, and new Real Madrid captain and strong Balon d’Or contender, Karim Benzema, both get their names on the scoresheet.

Real Madrid were the strong favorites going into the match, which saw many football fans and bettors who bet on sites where it was possible to access more options here compared to ever before, predicting the Spanish giants to win the match. The matchup was the 47th edition of the UEFA Super Cup, and took place at the Helsinki Olympic stadium, the biggest stadium in Finland used for various sporting activities.

Real Madrid went into the match coming off their Champions League triumph in Paris last season, which saw them win their 14th title, continuing as the all-time winners of the competition. Their campaign was nothing short of exciting and full of comebacks as they managed to defy the odds when they were written off, to win all the way to the final.

The campaign saw them face world-class clubs and come back from deficits, even after losing the first legs of those rounds. Real Madrid thought their quality and fighting spirit pulled comebacks against the French side, Paris Saint Germain, and English sides, Chelsea FC and Manchester City. Their 1-0 win in the final against Liverpool where Vinicius Junior scored the winning goal, ensured their place in the Super Cup final.

German side Frankfurt fought through all the matches in the Europa League, and clinched the title when they faced Scottish side, Rangers in the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Seville, Spain. Their Europa League campaign was particularly impressive including an impressive comeback win against Spanish giants FC Barcelona at the Camp Nou.

The German side came back to win 3-2 on Barcelona’s soil, after a 1-1 draw at their home stadium in the quarterfinals. They then met Rangers in the final where they won their second Europa league title playing 5-4 on penalties, after drawing the match 1-1 after added time. Their win in the final cemented their spot in the Super Cup Final, as the one-match competition is played between the winners of the Champions League and the Europa League.

The 2022 Super Cup final, started off to be interesting as the fixture was highly anticipated by fans of both clubs, and football fans all over the world, and it did not fail to disappoint those expectant fans. Both teams had good chances in the match as they both pushed for goals. Real Madrid proved to be the better team and demonstrated their quality, coming up with a win that satisfied both the club, and the fans.