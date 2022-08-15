Premier League Day 2

2 games played in the Premier League and two losses for Manchester United. The Mancunians scored only once but conceded 6 times already. They played two teams in which games soccer betting predictions were in favor of Cristiano Ronaldo’s team, against Brighton, and at Brentford. Nonetheless, Man Utd delivered a pale performance on both occasions and failed to score a point in the Premier League thus far.

Things getting worse

The first half at Brentford was an utter disgrace to Man United’s fans, with no communication, no movements, no spark, no reaction, and a complete collapse in just 45 minutes: 4-0. In the second half Manchester would have the ball but do nothing with it as they failed to give themselves a chance to come back in the game.

Now comes Liverpool, the mighty rivals will likely crush as it is and Manchester United needs an immediate reaction to avoid deepening a crisis at the club putting the newly appointed coach on the brink of exit.

Coach Erik ten Hag comments:

“We expected a different start. It seems like what happened in the past, last season, we have to change that very quickly. We are, as a team, in a difficult process. We need new players, quality players and we will do everything to convince them to come. So we have to work on that. We have to encourage them, but also they have to get it by themselves because they know they are good players. Now we have to be a team and take responsibility. Only when we stick together and we work hard we’ll [get] over it. The belief, that you have to bring on the pitch for yourself and as a team. we have to work on that. We have to encourage them, but also they have to get it by themselves because they know they are good players. Now we have to be a team and take responsibility.”