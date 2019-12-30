German Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund have signed a classic “Number 9”: in Erling Braut Haaland (19), the eight-time German champions have probably bought the most exciting young talent playing at centre forward in Europe right now from Salzburg. He signed a contract today which runs until 30 June 2024.

“Despite interest from many other top clubs in Europe, Erling Haaland has opted for the sporting challenge that BVB is able to offer as well as the opportunities we presented him with. Our persistence has paid off”, said Borussia Dortmund’s Chief Executive Officer, Hans-Joachim Watzke. The club’s Sporting Director, Michael Zorc, who played a key role in leading the negotiations, emphasised that “we can all look forward to welcoming an ambitious, athletic and physically strong centre forward who has a nose for goal as well as impressive pace. We want to improve him as a player at Dortmund. At 19 years of age, he is of course still at the beginning of what will hopefully be a glittering career!”

Young Promising Talent

Haaland has regularly demonstrated his quality over the last few months. He has scored 16 goals in 14 league matches for Salzburg and provided assists for six more. The 6’ 3” tall striker also scored eight times in six Champions League games while providing one assist.

Haaland already spent some time in Dortmund a few days ago in order to get an impression of BVB and the club’s training centre. “I was involved in intensive discussions with the club’s management and the sporting directors, including Hans-Joachim Watzke, Michael Zorc and manager Lucien Favre in particular. I had the feeling that I definitely wanted to transfer to this club, take this path and play in the incredible atmosphere that Dortmund provides in front of more than 80,000 spectators. I literally cannot wait to get started,” said Haaland.