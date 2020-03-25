Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves has said that the club can’t think about Champions League football at the moment and they should concentrate on a game-by-game basis. The West Midlands outfit qualified for the Europa League in their first season after their Premier League comeback the last term and they are now looking at the prospect of Champions League football.

Nuno Espirito’s side is currently only goal difference behind Manchester United for the final Champions League spot but they also have the chance of qualifying for the elite competition by winning the Europa League crown this term. United have struggled this season and might spend the summer mixing things up.

When asked about the club’s Champions League ambitions, Neves appeared to remain unperturbed and said that Wolves must display the same level of performances through the course of the campaign.

He told the press “We can’t talk about it at this moment. It’s a very good moment but we have our feet on the ground. We know what we’re capable of but we have to be focused on our competitions to keep our pace. It’s not fair to think about it at the moment. Our philosophy is always game-by-game. After we’ll look to the Premier League. It’s not the moment to speak about the Champions League. We’re Wolves, not AC Milan!”

Wolves recently faced Tottenham Hotspur on the road where they came from behind on two occasions to register a 3-2 triumph. Next up, they have a home game against Brighton & Hove Albion this weekend and they should be favorites for the contest, considering the visitors are winless for six league games on the road.

Still, they will need to produce a quick start, considering Graham Potter’s side have proved difficult to break down when they have settled into games. Wolves recently progressed to the round of 16 stage of the Europa League. They have been drawn against Karius’s Besiktas, who beat Arsenal on away goals during the first knockout round.